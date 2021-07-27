News / Metro

Dance fever waltzes throughout the district

This year's Jiading dance final and special line dancing competition were held early this month at Jiading Industrial Zone and Zhenxin Subdistrict, respectively.
This year's Jiading dance final and special line dancing competition were held early this month at Jiading Industrial Zone and Zhenxin Subdistrict, respectively.

At the line dancing competition, a dance team of "uncles" from the industrial zone impressed the audience.

"Our team has been together for a long time. Although we are retired men, our dance is as perfect as other people's," said Huang Wenlong, one of the "uncles." "Some of us are nearly 70 years old. The passion for dance brings us together."

"We designed and arranged the steps and movements in the style of Mongolian folk dance for this competition. We want to show that we are still young," Huang added.

A children's dance team from Jiangqiao Town with an average age of 10 was also eye-catching.

"I really like to dance, and I've taken part in many dance performances and competitions, so I am full of confident in this competition," said one of the young dancers Yi Shurui.

A dance team from Nanxiang Town won first place in the line dancing competition.

The dance final featured different kinds of dancing, including folk, street and Latin. Different from the line dancing competition, contestants in the dance final are judged on more criteria, such as emotion, power, posture and skills, as well as music and lighting.

A team of 10 young dancers from an art group took home the championship.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
