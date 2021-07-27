Free tasting held for local senior residents

A free tasting was held recently in Jiading's Huayuanlong Neighborhood, sponsored by the Jiading Town in advance of a new community canteen for seniors that will open this month.

A free tasting was held recently in Jiading's Huayuanlong Neighborhood, sponsored by the Jiading Town in advance of a new community canteen for seniors that will open this month. Many elderly people living nearby took part in the event.

The set meal served during the free tasting consisted of meat, vegetables and fruits. After the seniors finished their meals, staff members listened to their opinions and suggestions and will adjust the menu based on their preferences after the canteen officially opens.

In the Jiading Town community, staff and neighborhood committees will follow suit for each new community canteen prior to opening.

There are nearly 80,000 permanent residents living in the town, about 17,700 of whom are elderly.

To meet seniors' needs, the Gaochang Road and Xiaonuanqiao canteens act as central kitchens. Seniors can dine in the canteens, and those who have difficulty doing so can have food delivered to their homes. Food is also delivered to many other canteens in seven neighborhoods, so elderly residents don't have to travel far for a meal.

Elevators have been installed in some of the canteens for the convenience of seniors.