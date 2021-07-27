News / Metro

Summer classes a nice escape for children

Thirty summer classes for primary schools students were set up in 12 subdistricts and towns across Jiading.
Thirty summer classes for primary schools students were set up in 12 subdistricts and towns across the district.

Students from East China Normal University were volunteering with third and fourth graders at a summer class on Huyi Highway, teaching them about the knowledge of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

In addition to learning the facts about the CPC, the class also set up martial arts lessons for the kids.

"At home we had to do assignments all the time, but here there are so many fun activities and friendly classmates," said Gu Zihan, a student in the class.

In order to keep good order, volunteers were recruited from universities and high schools.

"The summer vacation is an ideal time for me to do some volunteer services as we have plenty of time," said Xi Yun, a high school student. "I have a younger brother at home, so I have some experience taking care of kids."

There were 40 students in each summer class which runs from Monday to Friday through July 23. Another summer class is expected to open at the end of this month. Students in the class will be able to learn table tennis and artificial intelligence.

"Our summer class operations will be more professional, systematic and standardized," said Jin Runchen, secretary of the Jiading Industrial Zone's Youth League Working Committee.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
