﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Daily's 'Youth' exhibition to be extended

﻿ Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  18:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
Display features stories about the founding of the CPC and vividly shows the "startup" of the Party through four historical sites in Shanghai.
﻿ Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  18:33 UTC+8, 2021-07-28       0
Shanghai Daily's 'Youth' exhibition to be extended

Shanghai Daily's interactive "Youth" exhibition at Shanghai Library will be extended through August 1.

As Typhoon In-Fa leaves the city, don't miss Shanghai Daily's interactive "Youth" exhibition this weekend at Shanghai Library. 

The show, which opened last Thursday, will be extended through August 1.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, the "Youth" exhibition tells the story of arguably the most inspiring young "entrepreneurs" in history.

It vividly shows the "startup" of the CPC under the leadership of this group through four historical sites in Shanghai: the Former Residence of Mao Zedong (1893-1976), Exhibition Center of Communist Manifesto, the Former Editorial Office for the LA JEUNESSE and the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Many visitors have already recorded stories and feelings about their own youth and dreams. Some have left messages to encourage athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics or those fighting against floods in Zhengzhou.

Shanghai Daily's 'Youth' exhibition to be extended
Dong Jun / SHINE

Wolfgang Rohr, from Germany, writes down his comment of the exhibition at the Shanghai Library on July 27. 

Shanghai Daily's 'Youth' exhibition to be extended
Dong Jun / SHINE

The comments left by visitors to interactive "Youth" exhibition at Shanghai Library

"Youth"

Date: Through August 1, 9am-5pm
Address: Catalog Hall, 1/F, 1555 Huaihai Rd M.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     