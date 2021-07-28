Shanghai Daily's 'Youth' exhibition to be extended

Display features stories about the founding of the CPC and vividly shows the "startup" of the Party through four historical sites in Shanghai.

As Typhoon In-Fa leaves the city, don't miss Shanghai Daily's interactive "Youth" exhibition this weekend at Shanghai Library.

The show, which opened last Thursday, will be extended through August 1.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, the "Youth" exhibition tells the story of arguably the most inspiring young "entrepreneurs" in history.

It vividly shows the "startup" of the CPC under the leadership of this group through four historical sites in Shanghai: the Former Residence of Mao Zedong (1893-1976), Exhibition Center of Communist Manifesto, the Former Editorial Office for the LA JEUNESSE and the Site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Many visitors have already recorded stories and feelings about their own youth and dreams. Some have left messages to encourage athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics or those fighting against floods in Zhengzhou.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

"Youth"

Date: Through August 1, 9am-5pm

Address: Catalog Hall, 1/F, 1555 Huaihai Rd M.

