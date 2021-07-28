Graphene fiber used to benefit Raynaud syndrome patients

Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital teams up with a graphene technology firm to invent a graphene fiber with heating function and relevant products to benefit Raynaud syndrome patients.

Raynaud syndrome is believed to be caused by cold or stress and those with serious rheumatic immunity diseases also can suffer similar symptoms. There is no effective medication yet, while keeping the fingers warm is the most simple and effective method.

Ruijin's doctors teamed up with Nantong Qiangsheng Graphene Technology Co to develop special gloves, which have conductive fibers, lithium battery and electronic temperature-controlling device to keep the fingers warm. The patent is shared by Ruijin and Qiangsheng.

"The conductive fiber is also made into thermal clothes and we are developing a new generation of intelligent clothes with graphene-based conductive fibers," said Sha Xiaolin, chairman of Qiangsheng.

Graphene is the lightest and thinnest material detected by human so far but it is also the strongest one.

It has been introduced in fields like electricity, new material, new energy battery and health.

"Graphene is a very promising new material to be made into health and medical products that help in health care and recovery of patients. We have developed products with graphene fiber with antibiotic, anti-mite, and anti-static effects," Shao revealed.