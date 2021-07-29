No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four people were discharged from hospital upon recovery. Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,921 imported cases, 1,864 have been discharged upon recovery and 57 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.