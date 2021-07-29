﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai tightens COVID-19 prevention measures

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  14:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
People coming from domestic high- and medium-risk areas should alert relevant authorities within 12 hours of arriving in city.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  14:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0

Shanghai has enhanced its COVID-19 prevention and control measures on people coming from domestic high- and medium-risk areas, authorities said on Thursday.

People coming from, or passing through, such areas in China should inform their residential or village committees, work units or hotels immediately, or within 12 hours after arriving in Shanghai, the city's epidemic prevention and control authorities said.

Anyone coming from, or passing through, high-risk areas is required to have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues.

People coming from, or passing through, medium-risk areas will also need to have two nucleic acid tests, but they can spend the 14-day observation period at their residential community.

Schools have been ordered to step up health QR code checks and impose relevant health management measures on students and staff from high- and medium-risk areas within 14 days.

Citizens are advised to avoid going to high- and medium-risk areas in China or traveling overseas unless necessary. When going outside, pay attention to personal protection and hand disinfection, and daily health monitoring should be carried out.

People should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and pay attention to personal hygiene.

Anyone who displays symptoms such as fever and cough should go to the nearest medical institution for timely treatment, and actively inform authorities about their recent travel history and contact history with relevant persons.

The measures were announced after another round of sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases in China.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 20 in Jiangsu, three in Sichuan and one in Beijing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     