Shanghai tightens COVID-19 prevention measures

People coming from domestic high- and medium-risk areas should alert relevant authorities within 12 hours of arriving in city.

Shanghai has enhanced its COVID-19 prevention and control measures on people coming from domestic high- and medium-risk areas, authorities said on Thursday.

People coming from, or passing through, such areas in China should inform their residential or village committees, work units or hotels immediately, or within 12 hours after arriving in Shanghai, the city's epidemic prevention and control authorities said.

Anyone coming from, or passing through, high-risk areas is required to have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues.

People coming from, or passing through, medium-risk areas will also need to have two nucleic acid tests, but they can spend the 14-day observation period at their residential community.

Schools have been ordered to step up health QR code checks and impose relevant health management measures on students and staff from high- and medium-risk areas within 14 days.

Citizens are advised to avoid going to high- and medium-risk areas in China or traveling overseas unless necessary. When going outside, pay attention to personal protection and hand disinfection, and daily health monitoring should be carried out.

People should continue to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and pay attention to personal hygiene.

Anyone who displays symptoms such as fever and cough should go to the nearest medical institution for timely treatment, and actively inform authorities about their recent travel history and contact history with relevant persons.

The measures were announced after another round of sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases in China.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 20 in Jiangsu, three in Sichuan and one in Beijing.