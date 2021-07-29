Personal COVID-19 prevention and control habits reiterated

Shanghai's health authorities have reiterated the importance of coronavirus prevention and control after the recent breakout of COVID-19 cases was reported in Jiangsu and other provinces.

Shanghai Health Promotion Center said today the most effective measure is to undergo vaccination, which will not only protect individuals but also help build mass immunity in the population.

Wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance are important, officials said.

While many people have stopped wearing masks in summer, health experts said it is important to wear them in places with poor ventilation and to change them if soaked by perspiration.