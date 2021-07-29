﻿
News / Metro

Yangtze Delta region procurators sign on to jointly fight smugglers

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  15:45 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Cities and provinces will coordinate efforts in another step to stop the illicit trade in dutiable and rare goods.
Seven procuratorial organizations from Yangtze River Delta region signed an agreement on Thursday to jointly fight smuggling at a conference held by a branch of Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

It is another step in the fight against smuggling, enabling the coordination of efforts at an administrative level among Yangtze River Delta cities and provinces.

Procurators from Shanghai and Hangzhou, Hefei, Ningbo, Nantong and Wenzhou in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces shared their experiences in countering smuggling during the conference.

Smuggling cases involving oil and sugar, and the products of wild animals, such as ivory and pangolin scales, are main and common problems, according to the procurators.

Smuggling of precious animals and their products accounted for 7.29 percent and 8.99 percent, respectively, of the total. The number of cases involving frozen goods and imported waste was also alarming.

The procurators said people involved in smuggling were mostly from gangs or units. A considerable percentage of cases have been using proxy buyers overseas but the pandemic has impacted this trade, they said.

The seven procuratorial organizations aim to jointly and strictly punish smuggling crimes that disrupt customs supervision and taxation in the Yangtze River Delta region.

They also aim to jointly fight maritime crimes, protect the marine environment and manage the fishery industry.

"Breaking geographical boundaries and coordinating development are gradually becoming the new norm for Shanghai, as well as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces," said Gong Peihua, deputy director of Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

The agreement involves a collaborative plan to promote data sharing and coordinate prosecution of smugglers. Also, prosecutors aim to develop a series of integrated anti-smuggling standards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
