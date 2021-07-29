﻿
News / Metro

Moments in July 2021: city life through our lens

  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-07-29       0
Shanghai Daily photographers captured special moments in our city over the past month.
Shanghai Daily photographers captured special moments in our city over the past month.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Before and after photos of a villa in Zhangyuan, a historical community in Jing'an District. It was once a lively neighborhood and popular destination, but has been off limits to the public since a major overhaul commenced in 2018.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The comments left by visitors to the interactive "Youth" exhibition at Shanghai Library. The exhibition, held by Shanghai Daily, opened last Thursday and runs through August 1. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A resident passes a tree toppled by Typhoon In-Fa on July 24 in Xuhui District. 

Dong Jun / SHINE

Oriental Pearl TV Tower against a crystal summer sky on July 20. 

Dong Jun / SHINE

A man shelters a toddler from the sun with a traditional fan on Gudai Road on July 12. 

Dong Jun / SHINE

Wall painting in an old community on Wuyi Road. 

Dong Jun / SHINE

Evening sunset on July 14. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People buy themed stamps and envelops in Longmen Road Post Office on July 23 when the post office opened as a themed post office of the birthplace of the CPC. It is located at No. 156 Liu Lin Road in Huangpu District. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
