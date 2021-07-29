Moments in July 2021: city life through our lens

Shanghai Daily photographers captured special moments in our city over the past month.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Before and after photos of a villa in Zhangyuan, a historical community in Jing'an District. It was once a lively neighborhood and popular destination, but has been off limits to the public since a major overhaul commenced in 2018.
Dong Jun / SHINE
The comments left by visitors to the interactive "Youth" exhibition at Shanghai Library. The exhibition, held by Shanghai Daily, opened last Thursday and runs through August 1.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A resident passes a tree toppled by Typhoon In-Fa on July 24 in Xuhui District.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Oriental Pearl TV Tower against a crystal summer sky on July 20.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A man shelters a toddler from the sun with a traditional fan on Gudai Road on July 12.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Wall painting in an old community on Wuyi Road.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Evening sunset on July 14.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
People buy themed stamps and envelops in Longmen Road Post Office on July 23 when the post office opened as a themed post office of the birthplace of the CPC. It is located at No. 156 Liu Lin Road in Huangpu District.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie