The weather is bad, and it will not get better soon

A blue rainstorm alert and a yellow lightning alert – the lowest levels – were issued by the city's weather bureau, warning more rain, lightning and gusts are expected.
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Beautiful sky over Shilong Road before the rain comes in downtown Xuhui District on Thursday.

Thunder and showers hit many areas of the city on Thursday afternoon, triggering weather alerts.

A blue rainstorm alert and a yellow lightning alert – the lowest levels – were issued by the city's weather bureau, warning rain, lightning and gusts are expected over the next couple of hours.

More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are forecast into the first few days of next week.

The highs have seen a slight increase to around 34 degrees Celsius. But temperatures are not expected to top 35 soon.

The mercury is forecast to fluctuate between 27 and 34 degrees from Friday to Tuesday.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Heavy rain in Xuhui District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
