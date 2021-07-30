7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese and an American family of five. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 16.

The second to sixth patients are an American family of five who arrived at the local airport on July 22.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on July 27.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,928 imported cases, 1,867 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.