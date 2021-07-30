News / Metro

Health educators warn of infections leading to gastric cancer

Cai Wenjun
Medical experts participate in full week of health guidance for city residents.
The level of infections in China of the digestive germ, helicobacter pylori, which has a close link to gastric cancer, is over 50 percent, local medical experts said this week. 

They shared their knowledge of H pylori infections and gastric cancer prevention and control during the city's weeklong health and technology education campaign.

A series of health lectures, hospital visits and free consultation were held during the week, said Shanghai Health Commission, one of the organizers.

During the closing ceremony yesterday, Dr Bao Zhijun from Huadong Hospital shared knowledge on gastric cancer prevention and control.

Zhongshan Hospital's Dr Bai Chunxue said early screening and intervention is the key to lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease prevention and control, and Dr Hu Zhihai from Shanghai TCM-Integrated Hospital introduced the effects of acupuncture on insomnia.

Local residents also visited Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Control Center during the week to receive AI-assisted eye disease screening.

Ti Gong

Local residents receive AI-assisted eye disease screening during the health week education campaign.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
