City home to first JCI-endorsed health checkup facilities on mainland

Two Shanghai medical checkup facilities at iKang Healthcare Group have been accredited by Joint Commission International, a world leader in health care quality and patient safety.

The facilities are among the first to receive such an accreditation on the Chinese mainland.

The JCI process, endorsed and recognized by the World Health Organization, assesses a health facility's quality systems, medical processes and results to ensure it is providing high service standards and patient safety.

So far, over 1,000 health facilities in some 70 countries and regions have received JCI accreditation.



The endorsement sets an important standard for medical practice at the facility, keeps it in line with international standards, and generates recognition from international patients and insurance companies, said Zhang Ligang, iKang's president.

A total of four iKang facilities – Shanghai iKang Evergreen Medical International, Shanghai iKang Excel Wangzu Medical Center, and two in Beijing – received JCI endorsement, the first such accreditation to health checkup facilities on the mainland.

"JCI accreditation is an internationally recognized standard," said Yan Dongfang, director of Shanghai Private Health Facility Association.

"We hope it can further regulate and improve checkup services for the health and safety of local residents and meet people's different demands," Yan added.