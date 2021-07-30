News / Metro

City home to first JCI-endorsed health checkup facilities on mainland

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
iKang Healthcare centers win approval from WHO-backed quality accreditation system.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0

Two Shanghai medical checkup facilities at iKang Healthcare Group have been accredited by Joint Commission International, a world leader in health care quality and patient safety. 

The facilities are among the first to receive such an accreditation on the Chinese mainland.

The JCI process, endorsed and recognized by the World Health Organization, assesses a health facility's quality systems, medical processes and results to ensure it is providing high service standards and patient safety. 

So far, over 1,000 health facilities in some 70 countries and regions have received JCI accreditation.

The endorsement sets an important standard for medical practice at the facility, keeps it in line with international standards, and generates recognition from international patients and insurance companies, said Zhang Ligang, iKang's president.

A total of four iKang facilities – Shanghai iKang Evergreen Medical International, Shanghai iKang Excel Wangzu Medical Center, and two in Beijing – received JCI endorsement, the first such accreditation to health checkup facilities on the mainland.

"JCI accreditation is an internationally recognized standard," said Yan Dongfang, director of Shanghai Private Health Facility Association. 

"We hope it can further regulate and improve checkup services for the health and safety of local residents and meet people's different demands," Yan added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     