News / Metro

Shanghai ranks 3rd in China for eco-friendly and smart development

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
New report assesses GDP, online governmental services, smart transport, pollution, and garbage treatment.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0

Shanghai ranks third among cities in China for the quality of its green and smart urban development, a new report shows.

It follows Beijing and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, as a leading Chinese city for its eco-friendly and intelligent development, said the Report on the Development of Green and Smart Cities in China (2021).

The report evaluated cities on factors such as per capita GDP consumption, the number of polluting companies, garbage treatment services, online government services and smart transport constructions. It was released at the Shanghai Top Forum in northwest Putuo District.

Other leading Chinese cities included Guangzhou and Zhuhai in Guangdong, Hangzhou in neighboring Zhejiang Province, Nanjing and Suzhou in neighboring Jiangsu, as well as Nanchang in east Jiangxi and Wuhan in central Hubei.

The range of green and smart urban construction in China is unbalanced between east and west regions, said Zeng Gang, head of Urban Development Research Institute at East China Normal University.

"Provincial capitals and coastal cities have higher standards of green and smart development, while most other regions remain at a relatively low level," Zeng told the forum.

Zeng said innovation and ecological protection are the two pillars necessary for high-quality development in the new era.

"Chinese cities should take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution to achieve carbon neutrality and promote digital and artificial intelligence technologies," he added.

Taopu Smart City, where the forum was hosted, is intended to become a pilot zone to achieve carbon neutrality, Ying Mingde, executive vice director of the smart city's development and construction office, told the forum.

The smart city, being developed on what was one of Shanghai's most polluting industrial sites, will explore a new energy-saving and green development path, Ying said.

It will feature 2.08 square kilometers of commercial and office facilities, 760,000 square meters of scientific research centers and 1.1 square kilometers of high-end residential areas.

Three major industries – smart technology, intelligent research and development and life health – are being developed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     