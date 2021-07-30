News / Metro

Pudong, Hongqiao airports tighten COVID-19 controls

Yang Jian
  15:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-30       0
Major airports have strengthened coronavirus prevention measures after recent outbreaks in neighboring city of Nanjing.
A new checkpoint has been set up to inspect the health QR code of every arriving passenger at Hongqiao airport.

Shanghai's major airports at Pudong and Hongqiao have strengthened their COVID-19 prevention measures after the recent outbreak in neighboring Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province.

Apart from temperature checks, airport staff will also check the health QR code of every arriving passenger on domestic flights, Shanghai Airport Authority said on Friday.

Officials will implement quarantine or other COVID-19 prevention measures according to code inspections.

A health condition report desk has also been newly set up for all arriving flights. Travelers landing in Shanghai are encouraged to be proactive in reporting their health conditions.

Meanwhile, all people must wear masks and receive temperature checks before entering the terminal buildings at Pudong and Hongqiao airports, the authority said.

A temperature checkpoint at the Hongqiao airport

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
