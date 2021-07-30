News / Metro

Death sentence for man who killed his wife and burned her body

  19:08 UTC+8, 2021-07-30
The man murdered his wife because she refused to give him money to pay off his gambling debts. The court called the crime "extremely serious and cruel."
Ti Gong

Yan Haoji is sentenced to death today for the grisly killing of his wife.

A man was sentenced to death by the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's court today for killing his wife and burning her body, because she refused to give him money to pay off his gambling debts.

The court found the man, Yan Haojie, accrued a large amount of gambling debts since 2018.

On March 20, Yan drove to his parent-in-law's home and asked his wife, surnamed Liu, for money to pay off his gambling debts.

After she refused, he stabbed her several times in the neck with a knife he found in the kitchen, causing Liu to bleed to death.

To destroy the corpse, he used a lighter to ignite books and other items in the house and fled the scene, causing serious damage to the structure.

Later, he surrendered to public security organs and confessed to the crime.

The court called the crime "extremely serious and cruel," and said his arson threatened public security.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
