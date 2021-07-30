News / Metro

COVID-19 restrictions for children's welfare institutions

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities today ordered enhanced measures against COVID-19 at children's welfare institutions.
All visits to children's institutions from people outside Shanghai have been suspended, and a reservation – as well as a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours – is required for visits by locals, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

All visitors are forbidden from entering children's living areas.

Staff at local children's institutions are advised not to leave Shanghai unless necessary, and a negative nucleic test report from within 48 hours is required before returning to work if they leave the city.

Grassroots officials have been ordered to step up patrols and visits to needy children in residential communities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
