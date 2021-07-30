News / Metro

City stepping up virus management for faculty and students

All faculty and students of local schools are asked to enhance health management during the summer vacation as Shanghai tightened its COVID-19 prevention measures.
All faculty and students of local schools are asked to enhance health management during the summer vacation as the city tightened its COVID-19 prevention measures.

In a notification released today, the Shanghai Education Commission is requiring all faculty and students to report to their schools if they leave Shanghai, and carry out 14-day health observation ahead of the new semester starting in September.

Citizens are advised to avoid going to high- and medium-risk areas in China or traveling overseas unless necessary. When traveling, they are asked to carry out personal protection and hand disinfection, as well as daily health monitoring.

Faculty and students who come from or pass through high- or medium-risk areas in China are asked to postpone their return to schools and report to local community committees, employers or hotels within 12 hours of their arrival in Shanghai.

The city is requiring everyone coming from or passing through high-risk areas to undergo two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues. People coming from or passing through medium-risk areas will also need to take two nucleic acid tests, but can spend the 14-day observation period at their homes.

People from cities with high- or medium-risk areas but not from the exact risky parts also need to take a nucleic acid test before entering schools.

Schools are also ordered to enhance campus management, including strict control of entry by unrelated personnel and vehicles, as well as identity, temperature and health QR code checks.

Gatherings on campus are forbidden unless necessary, and attendees from outside of Shanghai must show negative nucleic acid test results from within the prior 48 hours.

The commission reiterated the importance of personal coronavirus prevention measures, including mask wearing, hand washing and maintaining social distance.

Anyone who displays symptoms such as a fever or cough should go to the nearest medical institution for immediate treatment, and inform authorities about their recent travel and contact history.

