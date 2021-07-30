News / Metro

Customs seizes endangered crocodile skin

Edited by Zhu Yuting. Subtitles by Zhu Yuting.

A 1.2-meter-long complete skin of an endangered crocodile species weighing 536 grams was seized by Shanghai Post Office Customs, it said today.

The skin was identified by authorities as coming from a Crocodylus siamensis, which is listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The parcel delivered from Vietnam has been detained and will be investigated.

In the first half of the year, Shanghai Customs has seized 190 endangered species packages weighing a total of 196.53 kilograms.

Other than those with certificates issued by the National Endangered Species Import and Export Administration, any trade or mailing of endangered species and their products is illegal.

Ti Gong

Skin of the endangered crocodile

Source: SHINE
