Jiading procuratorate releases case data for first half of 2021

Of all the public interest litigation cases, the majority involved the environment and protection of resources – 74.2 percent.

The clues of public interest litigation cases received by Jiading District's procuratorate doubled in the first half of 2021 compared with that of last year, according to a press release unveiled today.

Of all the public interest litigation cases, the majority involved the environment and protection of resources – 74.2 percent. Cases involving food and drugs ranked second at 16.1 percent, according to the procurators.

The procuratorate held a total of 118 public hearings about public interest cases, and has strived to explore new ways to protect public interests.

It also released the first six months of the year's data about criminal and administrative cases.

A total of 3,197 people were investigated and prosecuted by the procurators.



Among criminal cases, Internet-related crimes have been increasing, with a total of 270 people apprehended. In these cases, emotional fraud has been predominant, with deception of middle-aged and elderly people a recurring violation.



The procuratorate has also improved the legal protection of minors. It carried out 28 social investigations and three public speeches through education, psychological counseling and family guidance for minors who committed crimes.