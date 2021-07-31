8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Eight imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first two patients are Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on July 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 27.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 27.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on July 28.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 28.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on July 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 162 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,936 imported cases, 1,869 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.