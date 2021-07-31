News / Metro

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-31       0
More than 1,000 people toiled on the river and sea banks of Binjiang Forest Park on Saturday despite rain to voluntarily clear trash washed ashore by Typhoon In-Fa.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-31       0
Shot by Zhou Shengjie. Edited by Zhou Shengjie. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou and Andy Boreham.

More than 1,000 people toiled on the river and sea banks of Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area on Saturday despite rain to voluntarily clear trash washed ashore by Typhoon In-Fa.

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Two volunteers clear trash at Binjiang Forest Park on Saturday. 

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Bags are secured.

A shocking amount of garbage from the river and ocean was deposited on the park's waterfront platforms and 2-kilometer-long bank. Most of it were wood, plastic bottles, bags and foam, and wine bottles, the park operator said.

On Saturday, people from different corners of the city came to the park with the same goal. Wearing gloves and raincoats and using spades, they had removed 8.5 tons of trash together with those already cleared by park staffers earlier as of 2:30pm. 

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Ti Gong

The aftermath of the wild weather.

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

The foreshore is clean but some more work is needed on the walkway.

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Even the elderly lend a hand.

The park at the confluence of Huangpu River, Yangtze River and East China Sea has three waterfront platforms, and their enclosures were damaged by In-Fa.

"What people have disposed into sea was sent back," said Bi Qingsi, director of the park.

"Many people contacted us after media reports, expressing willingness to join in the clear-up campaign after we sought volunteers.

"We prepared more than 3,000 trash bags and over 300 shades, but many volunteers prepared their own, which moved us deeply."

On Saturday afternoon, the event was halted due to deteriorating weather, but many who had made applications in advance still turned up, the park operator said. 

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Hard at work in the rain. 

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Ti Gong

The cluttered foreshore.

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Ti Gong

Washed up debris.

Volunteers rally to clean up debris left by typhoon
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

A volunteer brings more supplies. 

Lu Yingli, who lives in Minhang District, spent four hours cycling 55 kilometers to the park on Saturday morning. Zhao Yifei, 69, cycled 26 kilometers from Guanlong residential complex in Putuo District.

"I want to make a little contribution and it is nothing to mention," said Zhao.

Ling Shenhao, a eighth-grade student of No. 4 Middle School of Nanhui, added: "One of my habits is bird observation and protecting the habitats of birds is of great significance. I want to devote myself to the protection of biodiversity."

It is estimated that all trash left would amount to more than 10 tons, and another half to one day is needed for its complete removal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     