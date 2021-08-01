Museum camp to inspire budding scientists

An exhibition designed to promote environmental awareness has opened at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

An exhibition designed to promote environmental awareness has opened at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

The exhibition, held by 3M, displays the company's products such as water purifiers, printable tapes and water-resistant insulation made from recycled plastic bottles to raise awareness of carbon neutrality, water quality improvement and reduction of plastic use. Explanatory texts and interactive games are in place.

There are also science classes for children to learn how to filter liquids and solids, why outdoor clothes can keep warm and repel moisture, and how ultraviolet rays affect people.

Parents can scan a QR code at the site to let their children into the free event, but there is a number limit.

It will run through August 8, with strict COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

"More and more people believe that science can solve some of the most urgent issues such as climate change, global cooperation and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) educational inequality," said Wei Moline, president of 3M China.

"In its second year in China, we hope this event can inspire budding scientists to make a sustainable future."

Hu Xidan, deputy director of the museum's exhibition and education center, added: "The event combines our experience in science education and 3M's capability in technological innovation. We will deepen cooperation with 3M to do more in the field of youth science education."

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE