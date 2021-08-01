News / Metro

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0
An exhibition designed to promote environmental awareness has opened at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0
Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

A girl plays an interactive game.

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

How plastic bottles become water-resistant insulation.

An exhibition designed to promote environmental awareness has opened at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

The exhibition, held by 3M, displays the company's products such as water purifiers, printable tapes and water-resistant insulation made from recycled plastic bottles to raise awareness of carbon neutrality, water quality improvement and reduction of plastic use. Explanatory texts and interactive games are in place.

There are also science classes for children to learn how to filter liquids and solids, why outdoor clothes can keep warm and repel moisture, and how ultraviolet rays affect people.

Parents can scan a QR code at the site to let their children into the free event, but there is a number limit.

It will run through August 8, with strict COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

Environmental-friendly concepts are displayed in interactive games.

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

Painted face masks.

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

Science classes are designed for children.

"More and more people believe that science can solve some of the most urgent issues such as climate change, global cooperation and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) educational inequality," said Wei Moline, president of 3M China. 

"In its second year in China, we hope this event can inspire budding scientists to make a sustainable future."

Hu Xidan, deputy director of the museum's exhibition and education center, added: "The event combines our experience in science education and 3M's capability in technological innovation. We will deepen cooperation with 3M to do more in the field of youth science education."

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

A boy performs an experiment.

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

The teacher demonstrates an experiment.

Museum camp to inspire budding scientists
Li Qian / SHINE

Sticky notes form patterns.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     