City gets tougher on COVID-19 controls at cultural, tourist venues

  16:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Authorities will step up inspections at theaters, entertainment areas, hotels, Internet cafes and scenic spots.
Shanghai authorities have ordered stronger and stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after new, locally transmitted cases have been reported in many Chinese cities.

Cultural and tourist venues across the city should impose strict reservation, registration, temperature and health QR code checks, and control visitor numbers, Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism ordered.

They should ensure that visitors' information can be tracked via health QR code, identity card, or reservation and registration, the administration said.

Patrols at indoor venues should be stepped up to remind tourists, visitors and audience members to wear masks properly.

Travel agencies and online travel operators have been banned from organizing tours to high- and medium-risk regions or conducting related air ticket and hotel business.

Cultural and tourism authorities at district level and working units should enhance communication with health authorities, the administration said.

Authorities will step up inspections at cultural and tourist venues, including theaters, entertainment areas, hotels, Internet cafes and scenic spots. 

Those failing to apply epidemic control and prevention measures after being warned by authorities will be shut down, according to the administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
