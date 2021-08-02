Book fair postponed over coronavirus concerns

Delay of event set to start August 11 is necessary to prevent gathering of people, said organizer.

The annual Shanghai Book Fair, scheduled to be held between August 11 and 17, will be postponed due to the increasing number of locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in China.

The organizer said the delay of exhibitions and activities at the main venue and several branches is necessary to prevent the gathering of people and protect public health.



The eventual kick-off date is as yet undetermined and will depend on the status of the coronavirus. It will be announced as soon as it is possible, the organizer said.



The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.



Of the domestically transmitted cases, 40 were reported in Jiangsu, seven in Hunan, two each in Beijing and Hubei, and one each in Shandong, Henan, Hainan and Yunnan.

