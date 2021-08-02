News / Metro

Lujiazui office workers test skills in amateur eSports contest

Eighteen teams involved in 632 eSports Carnival at Shanghai Tower, mostly from local area businesses.
Li Qian / SHINE

The 632 eSports Carnival kicks off on Monday.

Li Qian / SHINE

Office workers take part in the eSports contest.

An amateur eSports contest ranking the rise of Chinese businesses – according to the country's swift pandemic control measures and efforts to boost trade – kicked off on Monday at Shanghai Tower.

The inaugural 632 eSports Carnival has attracted 18 teams, mostly from companies in the local Lujiazui area.

Knockout matches started on Monday and nine teams are scheduled to enter the semi-finals. Players are required to fight according to "Honor of Kings," an online game hugely popular in China.

The contest will run through August 13 on the B2 floor of Shanghai Tower, allowing passersby to catch the eSports players' vibe. 

As most players are local office workers, the contest is held during lunch break, from 12pm to 1:30pm. Professional judges and commentators are at the scene.

The champion team will be awarded 6,320 yuan in cash (US$977.7).

The contest is held by Shanghai Tower and supported by Shanghai eSports Association.

"It provides a new platform for local office workers to make friends and have fun," said Gu Jianping, general manager of Shanghai Tower. 

"Esports will become an official medal event in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022, and it is expected to be included in the Olympics in the near future. Shanghai Tower hopes to support the country's eSports development," Gu said.

Zhu Qinqin, secretary general of Shanghai eSports Association, said the city now leads the country's eSports development, and can rival Seoul, Los Angeles and Seattle.

"Shanghai has become a magnet for large-scale high-quality eSports contests," he said. "Shanghai Tower has set a good example of a city landmark embracing eSports. I hope more landmarks can follow to increase the influence."

Lujiazui office workers test skills in amateur eSports contest
Li Qian / SHINE

 Professional commentators in action at the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Tower
