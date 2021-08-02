News / Metro

City tightens pandemic control in public transport

Chen Huizhi
  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Shanghai has announced tighter COVID-19 pandemic control measures at its two airports, train stations, long-distance bus stations and local bus terminals.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staff on a route No. 927 bus checks the temperatures of passengers at the bus terminal near the south square of Shanghai Railway Station on Monday.

Starting from Monday, people taking public transport buses from key bus terminals in Shanghai will have their temperatures checked, according to Jiushi Group, the city's major bus operator.

The new measure was adopted as more and more cities on the Chinese mainland have been reporting COVID-19 cases since late July.

The move already covered 45 bus lines at 14 bus terminals at the two airports, train stations and ferry terminals on Monday.

From Tuesday, it will cover 228 bus lines at 96 bus terminals.

Passengers who get on the buses at non-terminal stops won't have their temperature checked.

Passengers are reminded to wear masks on the bus.

Shanghai Bus No. 5 Co said it has also stepped up health monitoring of its bus drivers and makes sure that all buses are ventilated while at the terminals.

All buses are being cleaned and disinfected before and after operation every day since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the company said.

Health code checks

All people who enter the terminals of the city's two airports are now subject to temperature checks and are required to wear masks.

Besides temperature measuring, domestic arrivals will also have their health codes checked. People who have health problems can make a report at the health declaration desks.

At local railway terminals, passengers will have their temperatures measured when entering and exiting the stations, and have their health codes checked at the exits.

People found with yellow codes will be stopped, and railway staff will inform their residential communities to pick them up and make sure they're quarantined at home for 14 days. Those with red codes will be transported to designated accommodations where they will spend 14 days in quarantine.

People who pass through Nanjing Railway Station and Nanjing South Station or other places not flagged due to pandemic risks will have normal health codes, according to the Shanghai transportation commission.

All passengers who go through the city's long-distance bus stations will have their health codes or travel record codes checked. People who have no smart phones or no Internet access can ask for help from staff who will look up for their travel record codes on the Internet with their mobile phone numbers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A passenger shows his travel record code to staff at an exit of Shanghai Railway Station on Monday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Passengers show their health codes and travel record codes to staff at an exit of Shanghai Railway Station on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
