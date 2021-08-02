Shanghai auto exports top the country in first 6 months of 2021

Shanghai's auto export volume and total value set a new record in the first half of 2021, ranking first in the country, Shanghai Customs said on Monday.

Shanghai's auto export volume and total value set a new record in the first half of 2021, ranking first among all provinces, regions and cities in the country, Shanghai Customs said on Monday.

A total of 206,000 vehicles were exported from Shanghai, a year-on-year increase of 165.9 percent. The total value was 20.64 billion yuan (US$ 3.19 billion), a year-on-year rise of 191.5 percent. The volume and value both exceeded one-fifth of the national totals.

As a highlight, the proportion of new energy vehicle exports continued to increase. A total of 60,000 electric passenger vehicles were exported, up 752.9 percent on year. The proportion of the city's total vehicle exports increased from 2020's 14 percent to this year's 29.3 percent.

Furthermore, a total of 63,000 automobiles were exported to the three developed markets – European Union, Australia and the United States, accounting for 30.5 percent of the total exports.

In order to meet the rapid growth in export demand, Shanghai Customs has set up a special customs supervision operation site at the Haitong Wharf of Waigaoqiao Port to provide "5+2" and "7×24 hours" clearance services.

"Since last year, the inspection workload of exported vehicles has risen sharply. We have opened a green channel for export vehicles that were chosen for inspection. " Said Chen Jia, an official of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Customs.

