News / Metro

Shanghai auto exports top the country in first 6 months of 2021

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0
Shanghai's auto export volume and total value set a new record in the first half of 2021, ranking first in the country, Shanghai Customs said on Monday.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:42 UTC+8, 2021-08-02       0

Shanghai's auto export volume and total value set a new record in the first half of 2021, ranking first among all provinces, regions and cities in the country, Shanghai Customs said on Monday.

A total of 206,000 vehicles were exported from Shanghai, a year-on-year increase of 165.9 percent. The total value was 20.64 billion yuan (US$ 3.19 billion), a year-on-year rise of 191.5 percent. The volume and value both exceeded one-fifth of the national totals.

As a highlight, the proportion of new energy vehicle exports continued to increase. A total of 60,000 electric passenger vehicles were exported, up 752.9 percent on year. The proportion of the city's total vehicle exports increased from 2020's 14 percent to this year's 29.3 percent.

Furthermore, a total of 63,000 automobiles were exported to the three developed markets – European Union, Australia and the United States, accounting for 30.5 percent of the total exports.

In order to meet the rapid growth in export demand, Shanghai Customs has set up a special customs supervision operation site at the Haitong Wharf of Waigaoqiao Port to provide "5+2" and "7×24 hours" clearance services.

"Since last year, the inspection workload of exported vehicles has risen sharply. We have opened a green channel for export vehicles that were chosen for inspection. " Said Chen Jia, an official of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Customs.

Shanghai auto exports top the country in first 6 months of 2021
Ti Gong

Customs officers check exported cars.

Shanghai auto exports top the country in first 6 months of 2021
Ti Gong

Exported vehicles are seen at the Haitong Wharf of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Port.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     