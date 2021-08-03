1 local, 3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

One local case, a Pudong airport staff member, and three imported cases, Chinese returning from Norway, China's Taiwan and Thailand, were reported in the city on Monday.

One locally transmitted and three imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The local patient is an airport staff member at the cargo terminal of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The patient's 43 close contacts have been placed under quarantine at designated places. The places the patient had visited have been disinfected.

The first import patient is a Chinese studying in Norway who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 28.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 30.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on July 31.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 81 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,946 imported cases, 1,886 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.