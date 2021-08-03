City pharmacies on alert with COVID-19 measures

Pharmacies in the city have tightened COVID-19 prevention measures, including checking the temperature of visitors or customers, Shanghai's drug watchdog said.

Pharmacies in the city have tightened COVID-19 prevention measures, Shanghai's drug watchdog said on Tuesday.

Drug stores have been ordered to check the temperature of visitors or customers, who should show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code for entry, according to the Shanghai Drug Administration.

For those who want to purchase antipyretic or cough medicine, pharmacy staff should inquire information, such as patients' symptoms and their travel history in the past month.

All buyers of antipyretic or cough medicine are required to show their ID card and make real-name registration on the city's medicine monitoring and management system as well as the city's Suishenban app, a comprehensive local public service platform, the administration said.

Pharmacy staff should report suspicious information to authorities immediately.

Pharmacies should set up separate counters or areas for the sales of antipyretic or cough medicine.