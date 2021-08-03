News / Metro

City pharmacies on alert with COVID-19 measures

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
Pharmacies in the city have tightened COVID-19 prevention measures, including checking the temperature of visitors or customers, Shanghai's drug watchdog said.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:01 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0

Pharmacies in the city have tightened COVID-19 prevention measures, Shanghai's drug watchdog said on Tuesday.

Drug stores have been ordered to check the temperature of visitors or customers, who should show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code for entry, according to the Shanghai Drug Administration.

For those who want to purchase antipyretic or cough medicine, pharmacy staff should inquire information, such as patients' symptoms and their travel history in the past month.

All buyers of antipyretic or cough medicine are required to show their ID card and make real-name registration on the city's medicine monitoring and management system as well as the city's Suishenban app, a comprehensive local public service platform, the administration said.

Pharmacy staff should report suspicious information to authorities immediately.

Pharmacies should set up separate counters or areas for the sales of antipyretic or cough medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     