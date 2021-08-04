Disinfection teams cleanse city's public areas against virus

Additional sanitation measures adopted for People's Square, the Bund, parks, public toilets and gardens.

A sanitation worker disinfects a bench at the People's Square. Hu Min / SHINE

Some public areas in Shanghai have strengthened measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Public toilets have stepped up disinfection measures, while parks now require visitors seeking entry to show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code.

A public toilet on Wusheng Road in downtown Huangpu District, which receives more than 3,000 visitors daily, has implemented cleaning and disinfection after each use instead of cleaning only.

All visitors will have their temperatures checked before entry.

"The disinfecting process follows the path taken by visitors and each small corner cannot be missed," said Chen Bing, one of the toilet's cleaners.

"It covers ground, flush button, door, faucet, wash basin and other areas," he added.

The wastepaper baskets at men's toilet have been removed to eliminate hazards, according to Chen.

A visitor has temperature checked at a public toilet on Wusheng Road. Hu Min / SHINE

Disinfection has also been beefed up at the iconic People's Square area and the Bund.

"At least two thorough disinfections are conducted daily in these areas," said Zhang Lei, head of the sanitation team.

The area to be cleaned in People's Square and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street amounts to more than 70,000 square meters and it is 130,000 square meters on the riverfront areas of the Bund.

"The ground areas, benches, handrails, flower bed areas and dustbins are all covered with disinfectant," said Zhang.

"Because of the huge traffic in People's Square, we need to hurry up every minute," said Dai Sheng, a sanitation worker.

"The disinfection is conducted in early morning and at noon when there are relatively fewer people," he said.

"More refined cleaning is done on benches and handrails with a disinfectant soaked rag, and even the small gaps must be carefully wiped," said Dai.

A worker disinfects a ticketing machine at the Shanghai Botanical Garden. Hu Min / SHINE

The disinfection frequency of Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street has been lifted to four times daily since late July and even facilities such as phone booths are carefully targeted.

"I see the sanitation workers going really hard, busy cleaning and disinfecting, and this makes people relieved in such a tense period," said Li Ting, a shopper on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street.

Parks now require visitors to show their travel history tracking code in addition to health QR code and have enhanced their levels of disinfection.

At Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, QR codes for scanning have been pasted at ticketing machines and entrances of greenhouses to accelerate visitor checking procedures and prevent gathering.

Security guards have increased patrols to remind visitors to keep their distance in tours and keep wearing their masks.

The botanical garden has called a halt to a recent camping event.