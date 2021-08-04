News / Metro

City braces for ninth typhoon of the year

Shanghai is expected to be affected by this year's ninth typhoon, Lupit, at the weekend, local weather authorities announced on Wednesday.
Shanghai is expected to be affected by this year's ninth typhoon, Lupit, at the weekend, local weather authorities said on Wednesday.

The typhoon Lupit was formed around 8am this morning. It was located about 330 kilometers southwest of the junction of Fujian and Guangdong provinces around 9am this morning, packing winds of up to 64.8 kilometers per hour.

It will move northeast at a speed of about 10 kph, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Wednesday was cloudy, with the temperature ranging between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius. Some areas in the city were hit by showers.

Showers and thunderstorms with gales are forecast for this weekend.

The mercury is expected to range between 28 and 33 degrees over the next four days.

