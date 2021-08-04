News / Metro

Vote for your favorite 'great places at the door step'

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities are launching an online activity to select 50 great sites, featuring cultural traits and good travel experience, at people's door step.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Zhenru Gaoling market in Putuo District is among the first batch of "great places at the door step" unveiled by the city.

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities are rolling out an online activity to select 50 great sites, featuring cultural traits and good traveling experience, at people's door step around the city, and local expats are welcome to recommend their favorite places, officials said on Wednesday.

"Great places at the door step" refer to public space located around communities and featuring thematic characteristics and composite functions. Relying on the city's rich cultural, entertainment, commercial and other resources, these spaces can provide culture-oriented or pleasant tour experiences for people, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

These exclude tourist resorts, national A-class scenic spots, historical blocks, villages developed into tourist attractions and countryside parks.

Oriented towards "micro-traveling and slow-living," the activity aims to discover and promote new public spaces that are pleasant to visit, the administration said.

The public can name their options via the official WeChat or Weibo account of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, and votes will be cast based on recommendations.

The first group of 50 recommended sites selected from 124 candidates based on public online voting and expert appraisals was announced at the end of last year.

About 200,000 votes were cast.

The 50 "great places at the door step" include commercial blocks that blend community service, cultural and sports functions, pocket parks and community-based micro theaters.

Pudong Library and Wangjiangyi (a rest house by the Huangpu River) in the Pudong New Area; the Yuyuan community culture and activity center and BFC in Huangpu District; the Xiwang Garden Lane Museum and the Beizhan Art Center in Jing'an District; Kangjian Community Sports Park in Xuhui District; the Columbia Circle in Changning District; and Zhenru Gaoling Market in Putuo District are among the winning entries. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
