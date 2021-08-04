News / Metro

Drunk man punished for dangerous driving

A man was sentenced to three and half months' detention and fined 4,000 yuan (US$619.2) for dangerous driving, the Shanghai Minhang People's Court said on Wednesday.
A man was sentenced to detention for three months and 15 days for dangerous driving, the Shanghai Minhang People's Court said on Wednesday.

He was also fined 4,000 yuan (US$619.2) by the court.

The drunk man, surnamed Gu, reportedly pushed and shoved the driver of a car from a ride-hailing service. In order to avoid further conflict, the driver got off the vehicle, but Gu then drove away with the car without permission.

The driver, surnamed Chen, with the ride-hailing platform Didi, received an order at dawn on March 10, 2021. The passenger looked a bit drunk, wobbling onto his car at the appointed place, Chen said, describing the incident. Without much thought, he drove the drunk man to his destination.

But instead of disembarking, the drunk passenger started pushing Chen from behind, causing him some pain. He immediately parked the car on the roadside and climbed out for fear of danger.

Gu also got off at the same time, but in a state of inebriation he continued shoving Chen, who ran for about 50 meters until he was sure he was not being pursued.

Then surprisingly, he found Gu had staggered back into the car and was driving away with it. In a state of panic, Chen immediately called the police.

Police eventually located the car through the vehicle's GPS software, finding that the drunk man was still in the driver's seat and the car was still running.

After police seized Gu, a breathalyzer test showed he had excessive alcohol content in his blood, which could be identified as drunk driving.

Gu confessed that he had imbibed white wine and got drunk at a company dinner the night before. "After taking over the ride-hailing driver's car, I drove it back to my company," he revealed.

