9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Nine imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally-transmitted cases were reported.

The first two patients, Chinese working in Russia, and the third and the fourth patients, Chinese living in Russia, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 30.

The fifth patient is a Chinese sailor who set off from South Africa and arrived at the local port on August 1.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 1.

The seventh and the eighth patient are Chinese traveling in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in France who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 137 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,957 imported cases, 1,889 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.