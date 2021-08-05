Online lecture series aims to improve public's health awareness
Local health experts and disease prevention and control professionals will offer an online lecture series to help improve the public's understanding of health care and epidemic prevention.
The first lecture will be presented on Sunday, with experts explaining how to prevent vector-born diseases in summer, how to properly clean and disinfect the environment, and health protection advice for coronavirus prevention and control.
Staff from working units and ordinary residents are both welcome to participate in the online course, said the local health authority.