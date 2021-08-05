Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures

Many have upgraded entry controls and health checks, and increased social distancing between tables.

Shanghai's time-honored restaurants have tightened their control and prevention measures against COVID-19 following the recent Nanjing outbreak.

At Xing Hua Lou restaurant in Huangpu District, which dates back to 1851, all diners are required to have their temperature checked before entry.

They also must show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code.

"In addition, they also need to register their information, including name and contact details, in case of tracking," said Wang Xiaping, catering manager of the restaurant.

The restaurant has also prepared facial masks for distribution at the entrance and all diners are required to keep them on inside elevators.

"Since August, we have removed one third of our seats to maintain distance between diners," said Wang.

There are dots marked on the ground to remind people to keep their distance when queuing to buy takeaway items like steamed buns, she added.

"Four thorough disinfections are done before and after lunch and dinner, respectively," she said.

"We have increased the number of staffers at the entrance from one to three to check codes and temperatures, take registrations, and also to persuade a few senior diners who are not cooperative," said Wang.

The 95-year-old Sunya Cantonese Restaurant on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall also requires diners to show their health QR code or travel record tracking code and have their temperatures checked before entry.

In the past, diners only needed to have their temperatures checked.

The outlet has also adjusted tables and seats to create safe distances between diners.