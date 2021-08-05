News / Metro

Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
Many have upgraded entry controls and health checks, and increased social distancing between tables.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor has her temperature checked at Xing Hua Lou on Thursday.

Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A staffer at Sunya Cantonese Restaurant helps a diner show his health QR code.

Shanghai's time-honored restaurants have tightened their control and prevention measures against COVID-19 following the recent Nanjing outbreak.

At Xing Hua Lou restaurant in Huangpu District, which dates back to 1851, all diners are required to have their temperature checked before entry.

They also must show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code.

"In addition, they also need to register their information, including name and contact details, in case of tracking," said Wang Xiaping, catering manager of the restaurant.

Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A shopper has his temperature checked at Xing Hua Lou.

Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors are required to scan codes at the entrance of Sunya Cantonese Restaurant on Thursday.

Restaurants enforce stricter virus prevention measures
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor has her temperature checked at Xing Hua Lou on Thursday.

The restaurant has also prepared facial masks for distribution at the entrance and all diners are required to keep them on inside elevators.

"Since August, we have removed one third of our seats to maintain distance between diners," said Wang.

There are dots marked on the ground to remind people to keep their distance when queuing to buy takeaway items like steamed buns, she added.

"Four thorough disinfections are done before and after lunch and dinner, respectively," she said.

"We have increased the number of staffers at the entrance from one to three to check codes and temperatures, take registrations, and also to persuade a few senior diners who are not cooperative," said Wang.

The 95-year-old Sunya Cantonese Restaurant on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall also requires diners to show their health QR code or travel record tracking code and have their temperatures checked before entry.

In the past, diners only needed to have their temperatures checked.

The outlet has also adjusted tables and seats to create safe distances between diners.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     