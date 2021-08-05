News / Metro

Cargo ship crashes into Pudong riverside coastline

A cargo ship, sailing from Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, to Shanghai, crashed into the Pudong riverside coastline on Thursday, Shanghai maritime safety authority said.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0

A cargo ship, sailing from Zhangzhou in southeastern Fujian Province to Minhang District in Shanghai, crashed into the Pudong riverside coastline on Thursday, according to the command center of the Shanghai maritime safety authority.

The accident took place at 1:46pm. There were no casualties in the accident, with no leakage found from the ship, according to the authorities.

The ship was carrying 22,000 tons of manufactured sand when the accident happened. The starboard side of the ship sank.

In addition, the approach bridge of the Tangqiao Ferry Station was deformed by the ship, and the front of the wharf was partially broken. About 10 meters of the riverside shoreline on the downstream side was also damaged, authorities added.

The Tangdong Ferry Line stopped operating at 1:50pm.

An investigation is ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
