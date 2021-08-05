News / Metro

Quarantined woman delivers baby boy at hospital

Sun Jue

The woman surnamed Xie, a resident of the quarantined Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex in Chuansha Town of the Pudong New Area, expresses her gratitude to staff at the south branch of Shanghai East Hospital following the successful delivery of her baby boy on Wednesday. 

Sun Jue

Xie and the baby with hospital medical staff

A woman at the city's quarantined Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex in Chuansha Town of the Pudong New Area successfully delivered a baby on Wednesday afternoon at the south branch of Shanghai East Hospital.

The neighborhood has been under lockdown since 3pm on Monday after a resident there was confirmed with COVID-19.

The woman, surnamed Xie, pregnant for 40 weeks said she felt abdominal pain during the quarantine period and was rushed to the hospital in a closed-loop mode.

The boy was delivered at 3:10pm on Wednesday and weighed 3,300 grams upon birth. Both the mother and the baby are healthy.

Xie kept crying as she was nervous and concerned when she arrived at the hospital but gradually calmed down after the obstetrical department director told her the baby was in a stable condition.

"During the transfer, staffers used hydrogen peroxide instead of common disinfectants to ensure Xie's safety," said Bao Huan, director of the medical department of the hospital.

"We were very relieved when the delivery was successful because we did not have much experience to cope with such a special situation."

Xie said she was very nervous because of the sudden change to an unfamiliar hospital since her prenatal tests were done at another hospital.

"Nurses here were very considerate and kept chatting with me, comforting me a lot," she said. "This is a special memory for my family due to the epidemic, which is really unforgettable."

The delivery process was smooth, taking about three hours.

After a 24-hour observation, Xie and the boy were transferred home safely on Thursday afternoon.

The Xinyuanxiyuan residential complex has several pregnant women and they were relieved on learning about Xie's smooth delivery.

"Behind the successful delivery lies many people's devotion and the baby's first cry was like bright sunshine amid the pandemic, warming up all of us," said Bao.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
