Japan's Muji fined for poor-quality clothing

  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
Muji Shanghai has been fined more than 270,000 yuan (US$41,796) for substandard clothing, which were discovered at an outlet of Japanese company in Putuo District.
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0

Muji Shanghai has been fined more than 270,000 yuan (US$41,796) for substandard clothing.

Two batches of T-shirts and trousers for children sold by an outlet of the Japanese company on Zhongshan Rd N. in Putuo District failed quality tests for poor color fastness to rubbing.

More than 1,460 of the T-shirts and over 70 of the trousers had been sold when the quality problem was spotted, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The retailer was fined 272,008 yuan, with illegal profits of 82,775 yuan confiscated.

Dye in clothing with poor fastness can bleed into the skin and is harmful, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
