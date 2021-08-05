Shanghai's first unmanned community canteen opens in Hongqiao

Dishes are cooked and distributed by robotic arms, while an artificial intelligence system can offer diet advice.

Shanghai's first unmanned community canteen has opened recently in the Hongqiao area.



The Community AI Canteen, developed by the Hongqiao Subdistrict, covers about 130 square meters and serves about 300 customers everyday, most of whom are senior residents and office workers in the area, according to Fan Yanping, the manager of the canteen.

In the canteen, dishes are cooked and distributed by robotic arms, while an artificial intelligence system can offer diet advice. The system can also analyze storage in real time and ask the central kitchen to supply raw materials when required.



It is the first "new infrastructure" project, which features intelligent digital technologies, launched by the subdistrict.

More smart projects related to parking, elderly care, elevator construction and garbage recycling are to be released in future, according to the subdistrict.

If you go

Address: 1004 Hongqiao Road

Opening Hours: 7am-7pm daily.

Price: Noodles and other dishes range from 6-10 yuan.

