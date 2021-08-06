8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Americans and six Chinese returning from DR Congo, the US, the UK, the UAE and Spain. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Eight imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 27.

The second and third patients are Americans who arrived at the local airport on July 31 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on July 31.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on August 2.

The seventh patient, a Chinese living in Spain, and the eighth patient, a Chinese studying in Spain, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 191 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,965 imported cases, 1,893 have been discharged upon recovery and 72 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.