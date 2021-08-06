News / Metro

Full-bloom water lilies brighten botanical garden

More than 200 royal water lilies are in "full bloom" and at their best for  appreciation at Chenshan Botanical Gardens in Songjiang District.

The varieties include Victoria cruziana and Victoria amazonica, the garden operator said on Friday.

The diameter of the largest lilie has hit 1.6 meters and it continues to grow. It is expected to reach 1.8 meters.

Typhoon In-Fa lashed the plants but the effects were minimal thanks to the gardeners' protective efforts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
