News / Metro

'Stay local' holiday trend more popular after Nanjing virus outbreak

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0
Bookings for hotels in Shanghai up 23%, and 'booming' at some resort hotels, tourism administration says.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:03 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0

The "staycation" response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, has triggered a growth in bookings at local Shanghai properties, with the majority of customers being families with children.

Local mother Lynn Jiang recently cancelled a trip to Sanya, Hainan Province, and said she is looking for an alternative on Chongming Island or in Songjiang District.

"I booked air tickets to Sanya for a summer vacation with my daughter and husband, but the sudden COVID-19 outbreak disrupted our travel plans," she said.

"My daughter's school, and also the company I work for, required us to stay in the city recently, and I am turning to other options in the city to ease my daughter's disappointment," she added.

"I am checking hotels in Chongming or Sheshan Hill resort for a short vacation," said Jiang.

The number of bookings for hotels in Shanghai grew 23 percent between August 1 and 6 compared with those between July 26 and 31, according to Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com's big data.

The average occupancy rate at local hotels was 59 percent recently, slightly lower than previous years, while some resort hotels are having booming business, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. 

Shanghai Sun Island Resort, inside the Zhangma tourist attraction in Qingpu District, said all its rooms have been fully booked up to August 27. 

"We have witnessed a significant growth of bookings since late July," said Lucien Lu, director of Sales & Marketing of Sheraton Shanghai Chongming Hotel in the rural district. 

The hotel's average daily occupancy rate since the start of August has been 90 percent, compared with 50 percent in July.

"The majority of guests are families with children," said Lu. 

"As the same time, we have tightened up COVID-19 prevention measures, requiring guests to show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code, instead of, as in the past, health QR code only," he added. 

"Disinfection frequency in public areas has also been increased," said Lu. 

The Shanghai Yiqinyuan Resort in Chongming said its rooms are fully booked until next week.

Shanghai's culture and tourism authorities have recently suspended inter-provincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages following the Nanjing COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Sanya
Chongming Island
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     