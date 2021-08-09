'Stay local' holiday trend more popular after Nanjing virus outbreak

Bookings for hotels in Shanghai up 23%, and 'booming' at some resort hotels, tourism administration says.

The "staycation" response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, has triggered a growth in bookings at local Shanghai properties, with the majority of customers being families with children.

Local mother Lynn Jiang recently cancelled a trip to Sanya, Hainan Province, and said she is looking for an alternative on Chongming Island or in Songjiang District.

"I booked air tickets to Sanya for a summer vacation with my daughter and husband, but the sudden COVID-19 outbreak disrupted our travel plans," she said.

"My daughter's school, and also the company I work for, required us to stay in the city recently, and I am turning to other options in the city to ease my daughter's disappointment," she added.

"I am checking hotels in Chongming or Sheshan Hill resort for a short vacation," said Jiang.

The number of bookings for hotels in Shanghai grew 23 percent between August 1 and 6 compared with those between July 26 and 31, according to Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com's big data.

The average occupancy rate at local hotels was 59 percent recently, slightly lower than previous years, while some resort hotels are having booming business, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Shanghai Sun Island Resort, inside the Zhangma tourist attraction in Qingpu District, said all its rooms have been fully booked up to August 27.

"We have witnessed a significant growth of bookings since late July," said Lucien Lu, director of Sales & Marketing of Sheraton Shanghai Chongming Hotel in the rural district.

The hotel's average daily occupancy rate since the start of August has been 90 percent, compared with 50 percent in July.

"The majority of guests are families with children," said Lu.

"As the same time, we have tightened up COVID-19 prevention measures, requiring guests to show both their travel history for the past 14 days and health QR code, instead of, as in the past, health QR code only," he added.

"Disinfection frequency in public areas has also been increased," said Lu.

The Shanghai Yiqinyuan Resort in Chongming said its rooms are fully booked until next week.

Shanghai's culture and tourism authorities have recently suspended inter-provincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages following the Nanjing COVID-19 outbreak.