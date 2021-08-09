News / Metro

Your concerns on latest COVID-19 developments

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0
Shanghai health authorities answer questions about returning from other parts of the country, including high- and medium-risk areas.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0

Shanghai health authorities have answered some commonly asked questions about returning from other parts of the country, including high- and medium-risk areas, and COVID-19 prevention and control.

Q: What should people do after returning from a high- or medium-risk area?

A: They are advised to go immediately to a medial institution for a nucleic acid test if they, or their families, have been to a high- or medium-risk area.

There are currently 156 nucleic acid test sites in Shanghai. Residents can make online reservation through information released on the Suishenban and Healthcare Cloud apps.

If people develop a fever or have a cough, they should go to the fever clinic as soon as possible.

Q: What should people do if they need to visit a hospital?

A: They should wear masks and have their temperature, health QR code, travel history and epidemiological history checked before entering the hospital.

Q: Can people still visit patients in the hospital?

A: Hospitals in Shanghai have tightened measures for medical visits and ward visits since August 2. People who need to visit or accompany inpatients should provide such documents as vaccination reports and negative nucleic acid test report which should be obtained in the city within three days.

Q: What should people do to prevent becoming infected?

A: Although Delta is a hyper-contagious variant of COVID-19, its transmission route remains the same (droplet transmission, contact infection and aerosol transmission). Residents are advised to follow personal protection measures more strictly, including getting vaccinations, wearing masks correctly (covering nose, mouth and chins), washing hands frequently and social distancing.

Q: Can people buy medicine by themselves when they have a fever or headache?

A: For those who want to purchase antipyretic or cough medicine, pharmacy staff will first ask for some information, such as patients' symptoms and their travel history in the past month.

All buyers of antipyretic or cough medicine are required to show their ID card and make real-name registration on the city's medicine monitoring and management system, as well as the city's Suishenban app, the administration said.

Shanghai's drug watchdog reminds residents not to use medicine without consultation. They should wear a medical mask and go to the fever clinic in time.

Q: What should people do when calling an ambulance?

A: They need to strictly follow the epidemic prevention and control measures, including providing travel history, health QR code, and nucleic acid test result of themselves and their families.

Also, people traveling in ambulances can basically be accompanied by only one family member, and they both should wear masks throughout the journey.

Q: What should people do when going to shopping malls, supermarkets and cinemas?

A: People should have their temperature checked, wear masks and keep social distance of more than one meter.

Do not go to poorly ventilated and airtight places, such as mahjong rooms and chess rooms.

Q: Can people plan a trip recently?

A: Do not travel to high- and medium-risk areas in China or abroad unless it's necessary.

Q: Is the vaccine still effective against the mutated variant?

A: The effectiveness of the vaccine against the Delta variant may have declined, but it still has a good preventive and protective effect against it.

Q: Can people mix different types of vaccines? Does the general population need booster injections?

A: Currently in China, vaccines of different technical types cannot be mixed.

If there are special conditions that make it impossible to use the same type of vaccine from the same company to complete the vaccination, then the follow-up vaccination can be completed using the same technical vaccine type produced by different manufacturers. 

For the general population who have completed vaccination within one year, there is no need right now for a booster vaccination.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     