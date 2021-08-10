News / Metro

Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Zhang Chaoyan
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Smart speaker control makes loud music disturbance a thing of the past for daily activity dancers.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Zhang Chaoyan
  21:33 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology
Dong Jun / SHINE

People dance at Gumei Population Cultural Park in Minhang District.

Line dancers now can dance freely at Gumei Population Cultural Park in Minhang District without worrying that the noise of their music will disturb nearby residents thanks to a new volume control device.

It's a daily activity for many elderly people to immerse themselves in joyful music and dance freely in parks in China, accompanied by the ups and downs of melodies blaring from loudspeakers.

It is no exception in Gumei. However, the noise in the park has been a thorny issue in such a densely populated area and several surrounding elderly residential areas.

The music for line dancing in the park has come from loudspeakers played outside. The sound was very loud and often disturbed residents in surrounding areas, greatly affecting the elderly.

According to Niu Guangcheng, a member of the voluntary noise control team in Gumei Subdistrict, the dance music noise had caused conflict between the dancers and other residents.

"People often came to the park to complain and quarrel with dancers, and there was even physical conflict," Niu said. "But now the situation has changed, thanks to an intelligent sound system installed several weeks ago to reduce the noise."

Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology
Dong Jun / SHINE

The noise caused by line dancing has been effectively reduced in the park. 

Lu Aiping, a community worker in the subdistrict, said the disturbance caused by line dancing to residents was mainly concentrated in five locations, including Gumei Population Culture Park. In order to effectively solve this problem, the subdistrict introduced the intelligent sound system to the park on July 27.

The device is installed on a pillar inside the park's arbor and includes a control box and a directional audio amplifier.

A Shanghai Daily reporter who visited the park on Tuesday found that the sound in the directional area was clear, but it faded quickly on the sides and back. 

At 70 meters to the side of the system or 50 meters from the back, a "buzzing" sound like a mosquito could be heard, but it was so subtle that it could be ignored if you did not listen very carefully.

Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology
Dong Jun / SHINE

A resident looks at the intelligent audio control device in the park.

According to Zhou Feng, associate marketing director of Suzhou-based Audfly Technology, the intelligent system's manufacturer, it adopts directional sound technology to control the front projection range within a 30-degree angle, and the volume on both sides decreases rapidly with expansion of the angle. This method effectively prevents additional noise pollution from spreading to the surrounding environment.

Zhou also claimed the system has been used in some primary schools in Shanghai to avoid noise pollution from school playgrounds.

The new sound control system has led to fewer complaints and more participation in dancing.

"In the past, if the noise was too loud, noise-control volunteers would come up to dissuade the dancers. Since the 'new equipment' was installed in the park, the elderly feel more at ease and dance more actively," Lu said.

Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology
Dong Jun / SHINE

A dancer turns on the intelligent audio control device before starting dancing.

Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology
Dong Jun / SHINE

Gu Xinzhen, 92, was dancing in the middle of the park with great dexterity. The youthful demeanor and great energy she had shown gave people the illusion that she was just in her 60s.

Gu said she has been dancing there for 22 years.

"I come every morning and dance for about an hour. It's very important to keep me healthy and happy," she added.

Gu also said she supported the introduction of the new sound-control system.

"The music from traditional loudspeakers was loud and resounding and if I was resting at home, I would sometimes feel annoyed by it too," she said. "The music from the intelligent system is less resounding, which makes me feel less excited when dancing. However, it doesn't make so much noise as before."

Jiang Shenghua, 69, said that the original speaker was private and she was charged 30 yuan for rental every time she danced. Now the intelligent system is backed by the government, so she can dance for free.

"Almost nobody has come here to argue about the noise since the system was introduced, so I am dancing more comfortably these days," Jiang added.

The subdistrict authority said the system will be promoted in other parks or public areas in Gumei in the future in a bid to solve the problem of line dancing noise.

Worry free dancing returns to parks thanks to noise volume technology
Zhang Chaoyan / SHINE

Gu Xinzhen,92, dances in the middle of the park with great enthusiasm. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     