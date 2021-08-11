News / Metro

Raffles City a classy new landmark on the North Bund waterfront

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:53 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0
The world's 10th and Shanghai's third Raffles City commercial complex has opened in Hongkou District to further boost the prosperity of the North Bund waterfront.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:53 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0
Raffles City a classy new landmark on the North Bund waterfront
Imaginechina

Visitors take photos of the stunning skyline along the Huangpu River from the 55th floor of the newly opened Raffles City The Bund in Hongkou District.

The world's 10th and Shanghai's third Raffles City commercial complex has opened in Hongkou District to further boost the prosperity of the North Bund waterfront.

Raffles City The Bund is located in the core region of Huangpu River waterfront. It covers about 420,000 square meters above Metro Line 12's Tilanqiao Station.

The new landmark shopping mall, nicknamed "Inspiring City," is intended to be an integrated platform for culture, art, technology and tourism, according to Hongkou government.

Over 200 business tenants, accounting for 92 percent of the capacity, have been attracted to the complex. More than half of the businesses are new to China, East China or Shanghai.

The newly unveiled shopping landmark mainly targets young consumers with fashionable lifestyles and diversified social experiences. New cultural activity space will meet their cultural demands, according to project developer CapitaLand.

Many popular young artists were invited to host a three-day music festival titled "Strawberry Town" to mark the grand opening. A designers' exhibition on Dimoo, the popular cartoon figure of Pop Mart, a famous blind box brand in China, has also been launched. A five-meter-tall Dimoo was erected on the complex's outdoor plaza.

Many new business and commercial concepts have been tested in the shopping complex. The Bridge+Spark platform, for example, combines offices and retail stores to offer exhibition and incubation services for new retail or beverage brands. Six tenants, mainly fashion clothing brands such as Garments and Sumday Athletics, as well as cosmetics brands Vidivici and Yunjac, are inaugural participants.

The North Bund outlet of C3Museum has also opened to showcase many antique porcelain artworks. Classes on traditional Chinese culture, aesthetic education, intellectual property and coffee culture will be held regularly in the museum.

As a highlight, a nostalgia market featuring classic street scenes of Shanghai in the 1990s has become a popular downtown site for both citizens and tourists since it opened in the mall.

The market features restored traditional Shanghai longtang, or alleyways, and showcases local snacks and architecture from bygone eras. Also displayed is a traditional Shanghai lane-style house.

An old-style kitchen and sitting room, along with many common daily commodities, such as a bamboo basket, flask and iron washbasin, will revive the memories of many local citizens.

A food store at the entrance is decorated in the 1990s' style, and has a grandma selling white orchids at the entrance. The nearby eatery sells tea eggs, once a popular street cuisine, while many magazines published around 1995 are available at a newspaper stall.

Over 60 percent of the exhibits are genuine items collected from around the city, said Lin Tao, one of the curators. Lin said he found many of them in old residential communities waiting to be demolished.

Visitors can pose with the wax figures or visit stalls to taste some traditional foods.

With the help of Hongkou government, many operators of popular food stalls in the North Bund area have been invited to cook on site at the market.

Raffles City a classy new landmark on the North Bund waterfront
Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors to a nostalgic market in the Raffles City The Bund get indulged in the settings of the lane houses of the last century.

The Tilanqiao scallion pancake, for instance, has been moved to the market inside the mall. Customers who usually had to wait for over half an hour to buy the traditional pancake can buy the popular local dish more easily.

Many of Shanghai's time-honored food brands are also available, such as Xiandelai, which is famous for its pork chop with rice cakes, Dahuchun, renown for one of Shanghai's famous pan-fried, pork-stuffed shengjian mantou buns, Xiaoshaoxing's Shanghai-style baizhanji, or sliced cold chicken, and Xiaojinling restaurant's famous salted duck.

To support the booming businesses in the commercial landmark and provide better services, the Hongkou government has launched a new flagship service center on site to solve problems for companies and improve the business environment of the riverside region.

The application process has been shortened from more than 20 days to five for certain issues for tenants based at Raffles City, according to an official with the landmark complex.

"The streamlined services have effectively showcased the improved business environment of North Bund and attracted many global companies and businesses," the official said.

This new round of planning on the North Bund is the city's largest-scale project since the development of Pudong's Lujiazui financial hub in the 1990s.

About 8.4 million square meters of new construction space has been planned for the waterfront, equivalent to the total amount of urban space in Lujiazui and on both sides of Century Avenue in Pudong.

These include dozens of top-level office buildings, which will house about 100 headquarters of multinational firms, international organizations and functional institutions. The district has organized an expert panel and a chief architect office to guide the development and construction of the site.

Detailed planning has been completed for the skywalks, central park, underground space, industrial functions and management of the central business district.

Apart from the new Raffles City, some other key commercial projects will be launched soon on North Bund. They include the Hall of the Sun, to be one of Shanghai's biggest commercial complexes and which is to open near the waterfront this year. It will feature a giant dome, terraces, aquatic park and IMAX cinema.

The project will connect with the Hall of the Moon, which has already opened in Ruihong Tiandi, to become a new "urban life icon" covering a total of 250,000 square meters in the city's north downtown.

It will mainly serve the many residents in Ruihong Xincheng community, one of the largest urban renewal projects within the city's Inner Ring Road. The precinct around Hongzhen Old Street area, once the largest remaining shantytown in Shanghai, is now an upmarket community.

Construction has also been completed on a new landmark building on the North Bund which will include a new state-of-the-art theater.

The SIIC Center, developed by state-owned Shanghai Industrial Investment Co, covers 22,500 square meters on Huangpu River waterfront. It is comprised of a 180-meter-tall tower building, a grand theater boasting 1,700 seats and a commercial facility covering about 46,000 square meters.

Raffles City a classy new landmark on the North Bund waterfront
Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors to a nostalgic market in the Raffles City The Bund get indulged in the settings of the lane houses of the last century.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
The Bund
CapitaLand
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     