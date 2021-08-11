Tibetan girl given free heart surgery, thanks to charity program

Some 60 children from autonomous region have benefited from community support for screening and treatment.

A 10-year-old Tibetan girl with congenital heart disease and cataracts is on her way to recovery thanks to surgery made possible by a charity program, a Shanghai hospital said on Wednesday.

The program, launched by the Shanghai Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital and several foundations, offers free screening and treatment for children with congenital heart disease in Nagqu in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

So far this year, some 60 children in Nagqu have been screened for heart disease and come to Shanghai Yodak for free surgery, hospital officials said.

The girl was diagnosed with the disease as a baby in her hometown, but couldn't afford surgery due to financial difficulties. Her father died when she was born and there are five children in the family.

Her eldest brother gave up the chance of furthering his education to take the girl for treatment in recent years in Tibet.

According to doctors, Tibet's high altitude and oxygen deficiency is the major cause of congenital heart disease. Local children suffer from it at a rate of about two to three times greater than those born in plain areas.

Timely treatment is not widely available due to Tibet's under developed medical services.

After learning about the charity program in July, her brother took her for medical checks and screening and she was one of a group of 12 Tibetan children who were brought to Shanghai in mid-July.

She underwent surgery on July 19 and is recovering very well. Her brother said he will bring his sister back for eye treatment so that she will be able to go to school.