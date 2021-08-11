23 medical professionals win city's peak award

Breast cancer gene mapping and genetic sequencing in obese minors among top achievements.

A total of 23 young and middle-aged medical professionals were honored with the Silver Snake Award, the city's highest accolade for young medical talent, Shanghai Health Commission announced on Wednesday.

First prize was shared by Dr Jiang Yizhou from Shanghai Cancer Center and Dr Wang Jiqiu from Ruijin Hospital.

The Silver Snake Award was established in 1989 to honor medical professionals younger than 40 every two years.

Dr Jiang completed the world's largest gene mapping of triple-negative breast cancer, the most fatal and complicated breast cancer, and helped improve treatment efficiencies from 10 percent to 29 percent.

Dr Wang established the world's first genetic sequencing of minors with extreme obesity and created a new diet therapy to implement an innovative obesity research model.